Digital Hospital partners with BGMEA to offer digital healthcare services to RMG workers

Digital Hospital, an innovative digital healthcare provider based in Bangladesh, has recently signed a partnership agreement with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to offer access to quality digital healthcare services for 1 lakh RMG workers initially.

It will gradually be further expanded to bring all RMG workers of the country under the umbrella of quality healthcare services.

Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, and Md. Ashraful Hassan, CEO, GTT signed the deal at BGMEA PR office in Gulshan on Thursday (23 December), reads a press release.

The primary goal of this partnership is to register RMG workers as subscribers of Digital Hospital's special product "RMG Star" and bring as many RMG workers as possible under healthcare coverage.

Under this partnership, RMG workers will be given access to mobile-enabled digital healthcare services and financial support package including general family health advice and telemedicine support combined with financial coverage to ensure quality care and healthcare affordability.

Under this newly-introduced product, different services will be offered – free doctor call (voice), maximum hospitalisation cash coverage, OPD coverage, isolation coverage and maternity coverage.

The registered workers will get hospitalisation cash coverage up to TK20,000/year. There is unlimited doctor call covered in the package as well, the press release added.

Shahidullah Azim, vice-president, BGMEA; Firoz Ahmed Khan, director of finance & operations, Mohammad Mobydur Rahman, head of B2B, partnership, projects & loyalty, Hasib Bin Akbar, head of legal & regulatory affairs, Parvez Ahmad, lead manager, B2B, Tanjida Islam, assistant manager, projects & partnership, Maisha Binte Siddiq, specialist, healthcare projects from Digital Hospital were also present at the signing ceremony.