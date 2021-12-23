Digital Hospital partners with BGMEA to offer digital healthcare services to RMG workers

Corporates

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 08:20 pm

Related News

Digital Hospital partners with BGMEA to offer digital healthcare services to RMG workers

It will gradually be further expanded to bring all RMG workers of the country under the umbrella of quality healthcare services

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 08:20 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Digital Hospital, an innovative digital healthcare provider based in Bangladesh, has recently signed a partnership agreement with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to offer access to quality digital healthcare services for 1 lakh RMG workers initially.

It will gradually be further expanded to bring all RMG workers of the country under the umbrella of quality healthcare services.

Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, and Md. Ashraful Hassan, CEO, GTT signed the deal at BGMEA PR office in Gulshan on Thursday (23 December), reads a press release.

The primary goal of this partnership is to register RMG workers as subscribers of Digital Hospital's special product "RMG Star" and bring as many RMG workers as possible under healthcare coverage.

Under this partnership, RMG workers will be given access to mobile-enabled digital healthcare services and financial support package including general family health advice and telemedicine support combined with financial coverage to ensure quality care and healthcare affordability. 

Under this newly-introduced product, different services will be offered – free doctor call (voice), maximum hospitalisation cash coverage, OPD coverage, isolation coverage and maternity coverage.

The registered workers will get hospitalisation cash coverage up to TK20,000/year. There is unlimited doctor call covered in the package as well, the press release added.

Shahidullah Azim, vice-president, BGMEA; Firoz Ahmed Khan, director of finance & operations, Mohammad Mobydur Rahman, head of B2B, partnership, projects & loyalty, Hasib Bin Akbar, head of legal & regulatory affairs, Parvez Ahmad, lead manager, B2B, Tanjida Islam, assistant manager, projects & partnership, Maisha Binte Siddiq, specialist, healthcare projects from Digital Hospital were also present at the signing ceremony. 

BGMEA / digital hospital / RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

7h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

10h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World's youngest Prime Ministers and Presidents

World's youngest Prime Ministers and Presidents

3h | Videos
Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

4h | Videos
Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

4h | Videos
Cities with most traffic in the world

Cities with most traffic in the world

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US