Dhaka REHAB Fair 2022 wraps up with CPDL as co-sponsor

CPDL participated as a co-sponsor in the five-day-long Dhaka REHAB Fair 2022 organised at BICC.

The company, which has gained customer service and popularity in Chittagong, joined the REHAB Fair 2022 from 21-25 December in Dhaka as a co-sponsor.

With residential and commercial projects established in various locations in the capital including Paltan, Bashundhara, Bhatara and Uttara, CPDL was showcased at Dhaka's REHAB Fair.

CPDL's construction style generated a huge response from the visitors at the fair who expressed a keen interest in the construction projects.

In the event, President of CPDL Engineer Iftekhar Hossain, expressed gratitude to everyone for the achievements of CPDL as a housing business service provider for the last 18 years.

He assured that CPDL will provide the best service in Dhaka as it does in Chittagong.