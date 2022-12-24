BRAC Bank’s affordable home loan attracts visitors at REHAB Fair

BRAC Bank's Affordable Home Loan service and consultation at REHAB Fair have drawn many visitors to its stall., said a press release.

BRAC Bank provides affordable home loans at only a 7.5% interest rate at the fair. With Affordable Home Loan facility, the lower and middle-income groups can avail of Home Loan for semi-pucca house construction, building construction and flat purchase. This facility greatly benefits low and middle-income urban and rural families., read the PR.

The five-day REHAB Fair 2022 began at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre at Agargaon in Dhaka on 21 December. The fair will continue till 25 December. REHAB Fair, organized by the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB), is the largest property fair in the country.

BRAC Bank invites people from all walks of life intending to avail of Home Loan to visit its Stall Number 103 and 105 at the fair premises.

