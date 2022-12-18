REHAB Fair 2022 from 21 December

The country's largest event in the housing sector REHAB Fair 2022 will start from 21 December.

A total of 180 stalls will be set up at the fair to be held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center. The fair will continue till 25 December.

REHAB leaders presented all this information in a press conference organised at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday (18 December).

This year, three diamond pavilions, seven gold sponsors, 22 co-sponsors, 16 building materials and 13 financial institutions have been given the opportunity to participate in REHAB fair.