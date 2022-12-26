Probashi Palli offering 10-15% discount at REHAB Fair 2022

26 December, 2022, 01:15 pm
26 December, 2022, 01:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Probashi Palli is offering 10 to 15% discount on plot booking at the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) Fair-2022.

Apart from buying apartments in the fair, many people are showing interest in land, reads a press release.

As the company's project Purbachal Pravasi Palli is located on the opposite side of JICA Economic Zone, many buyers are showing more interest in purchasing plots.

Probashi Palli Group's new project NRB Holiday Resort City also participated in the REHAB Fair.

Photo: Courtesy
The resort city has five star equivalent hotels, 600 duplex villas, business center, convention hall, community club which is being modeled on international standard city.

For minimum share purchase the resort city will give the facility of staying 2 nights 3 days a year and halal profit. By purchasing share of villas, hotels, and convention halls anyone can get all facilities of the resort city.

