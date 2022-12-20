IPDC will participate at REHAB Fair 2022

Country's largest real estate fair, 'REHAB Fair 2022' is going to start from 21 December at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka.

IPDC Finance is participating in this fair with some amazing offers on home loan. IPDC will also provide financial consultancy from the stall, reads a press release.

Customers can visit the stall named 'Ucchash-Bari' (stall number 35 and 37) to know detailed information about the offers.

Many other financial organisations, realtors, and building material suppliers are taking part in this fair to showcase their projects and products.

Customers can get a chance to fulfill their dreams by finding suitable apartments and plots within their affordability by visiting the fair.

The fair will continue till 25 December. The first REHAB fair was organised in 2001.

