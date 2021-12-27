Business worth Tk400 crore takes place in REHAB Fair

Business worth around Tk400 crore took place at the 'REHAB Housing Fair 2021' organised by the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB).

The five-day long fair hosted sales and booking till 4pm today.

REHAB President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin said in a press conference, "Tk 397 crore 38 lakh worth of flats, plots and commercial space have been sold and booked at the fair."

"Flats worth Tk198 crore, plots worth Tk125 crore and commercial spaces worth Tk74 crore 38 lakh were sold and booked," he added.

"Besides that, there is a bank commitment of Tk1.5 thousand crore," he informed.

He further added that 19 thousand 237 buyers and visitors attended the fair this year.

Photo: Courtesy

This year's fair has had a total of 220 stalls including the ones by housing companies as well as banks, other financial institutions and construction firms.

The fair started on 22 December.