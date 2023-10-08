Denmark to exhibit 'Greener tomorrow' from 10-12 October at Gulshan's Edge Gallery

Corporates

Press Release
08 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Press Release
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Embassy of Denmark in Dhaka invites everyone into a world of green innovations at the Greener Tomorrow Exhibition. 

The 3-day long exhibition ´Greener Tomorrow´ will take place from 10-12 October 2023, starting from 10:00 am – 5:30 pm, at the Edge Gallery, Bay´s Edgewater, Gulshan Avenue.  

Denmark is committed to the global green and digital transition and is the global frontrunner. The ´Greener Tomorrow´ Exhibition showcases Danish green solutions and best practices in sectors like, Water and Environment, Digitalisation, Energy, Food & Agro, Health and Tech. It also includes cutting-edge Danish green technologies and solutions that are shaping a sustainable world.

In June 2023, Denmark and Bangladesh launched a Joint Action Plan on Green Framework Engagement. Denmark is committed to actively supporting Bangladesh in its sustainable transition and successfully meets the goals of the Joint Action Plan. 

