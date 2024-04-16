Fire breaks out at Copenhagen's historic stock exchange, spire collapses

Europe

Reuters
16 April, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 02:04 pm

Live video from local media showed people carrying large paintings away from the building to save them from the flames.

A firefighter works as fire burns at the Old Stock Exchange, Boersen, in Copenhagen, Denmark April 16, 2024. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard/via REUTERS
A firefighter works as fire burns at the Old Stock Exchange, Boersen, in Copenhagen, Denmark April 16, 2024. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard/via REUTERS

A fire hit Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange on Tuesday, one of the Danish capital's most iconic buildings, engulfing its spire which collapsed onto the roof. There were no reports of injuries.

Live video from local media showed people carrying large paintings away from the building to save them from the flames.

The historic building, whose spire was shaped as the tails of four dragons intertwined, had been under renovation when the fire broke out.

The Dutch Renaissance style building no longer houses the Danish stock exchange, but serves as headquarters for the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

"We are met by a terrible sight. The Bourse is on fire," the Chamber of Commerce wrote on X.

Copenhagen police asked people to avoid driving in the inner part of the city.

