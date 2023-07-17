Dengue problem should be solved urgently: BSMMRU VC

Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman Medical University (BSMMRU) Profs Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed called upon Rotarians to come forward for health services for the distressed people of the country.

He said the dengue problem should be solved urgently, reads a press release.

Dr Sharfuddin said at in programme of Rotary Club of Dhaka Cosmopolitan in city held on Saturday (15 July) in Dhaka.

The programme was also addressed by Rotary Governor Ashrafuzzaman Nannu, Advocate Elina Khan, Former Governor Ghulam Mustafa, event Chair Rakib Sarder, club President Ranjit Kumar Nath, outgoing president Khondaker Omor Faruque and other leaders.

Rotary Governor Ashrafuzzaman Nannu said Rotary Bangladesh is implementing various welfare projects in the current financial year.

"Rotary will play an effective role in any crisis. Besides, comprehensive programmes will be implemented by Rotary in health, education, medical and sanitation sectors," he added.

