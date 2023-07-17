Dengue problem should be solved urgently: BSMMRU VC

Corporates

Press Release
17 July, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 05:32 pm

Related News

Dengue problem should be solved urgently: BSMMRU VC

Press Release
17 July, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 05:32 pm
Dengue problem should be solved urgently: BSMMRU VC

Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman Medical University (BSMMRU) Profs Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed called upon Rotarians to come forward for health services for the distressed people of the country. 

He said the dengue problem should be solved urgently, reads a press release.

Dr Sharfuddin said at in programme of Rotary Club of Dhaka Cosmopolitan in city held on Saturday (15 July) in Dhaka. 

The programme was also addressed by Rotary Governor Ashrafuzzaman Nannu, Advocate Elina Khan, Former Governor Ghulam Mustafa, event Chair Rakib Sarder, club President Ranjit Kumar Nath, outgoing president Khondaker Omor Faruque and other leaders.

Rotary Governor Ashrafuzzaman Nannu said Rotary Bangladesh is implementing various welfare projects in the current financial year. 

"Rotary will play an effective role in any crisis. Besides, comprehensive programmes will be implemented by Rotary in health, education, medical and sanitation sectors," he added.
 

Rotary International District / Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

57m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

32m | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June