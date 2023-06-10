AIBL runner-up at Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) became the runner-up of the Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the trophy and prize money of Tk40 lakh to the bank's Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, Team Manager Md Pearu and Captain Saifuddin Siraji Hamim at the army stadium in the capital on Friday (9 June), reads a press release.

Chairman of the bank Alhajj Salim Rahman and Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu were present at the prize giving ceremony.

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, and Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder were also present at the concluding ceremony.