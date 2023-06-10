AIBL runner-up at Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

Corporates

Press Release
10 June, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 06:09 pm

Related News

AIBL runner-up at Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

Press Release
10 June, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 06:09 pm
AIBL runner-up at Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) became the runner-up of the Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the trophy and prize money of Tk40 lakh to the bank's Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, Team Manager Md Pearu and Captain Saifuddin Siraji Hamim at the army stadium in the capital on Friday (9 June), reads a press release. 

Chairman of the bank Alhajj Salim Rahman and Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu were present at the prize giving ceremony. 

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, and Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder were also present at the concluding ceremony.

 

 

 

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

5h | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

9h | Panorama
The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

23h | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

5h | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

6h | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

1d | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA