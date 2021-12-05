Dana wins Fintech Innovation award of the year (Tech) 

Dana Fintech, a digital credit engine and embedded lending platform, won Fintech Innovation Award (Tech) for digital credit scoring and digital underwriting platform.

At the Bangladesh Fintech Award 2021 ceremony on 27 November, Dana Fintech also received honourable mention for financial inclusion under the financial inclusion category for building network partners to reach out SMEs and connecting lenders on Dana Credit Engine, reads a press release.

Dana Co-founder and CEO Gazi Yar Mohammed and Co-founder & COO Zia Hassan Siddique received the award memento at a ceremony.

The Fintech Award recognised the organisations and initiatives that are driving change to modernise Fintech in the constantly evolving digital era. The accolade celebrates those who are empowering financial technology through dynamic changes, the statement further added.

Dana is backed by Singapore based eminent accelerator, Accelerating Asia. It has been selected in top winning 9 startups out of 550 applications from Asia in cohort 5. Dana aspires to build an end to end lending operating system by 2022 to empower SMEs with instant access to finance and enabling banks to reach out to underbanked segments with scalable lending technologies.