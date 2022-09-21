SSLCOMMERZ, Dana ink deals to extend digital lending to online and offline merchants  

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 11:21 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SSLCOMMERZ, the largest payment gateway of Bangladesh and Dana Fintech, embedded lending and credit scoring platform, announced a partnership to extend digital lending to online and offline merchants of SSLCOMMERSE through lending partners of Dana.

Under this partnership, SSLCOMMERZ will enable online and offline merchants to have access to digital SME loans offered by Dana lending partners leveraging Dana's embedded lending technology, said a press release. 

This will open up new opportunity for quick access to capital for MSMEs and underserved merchants who don't have quick access to working capital. Instant access to capital will also empower merchants and help grow their business and revenue, the press release added.

Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury, Group Advisor of SSL Wireless and Gazi Yar Mohammed, Co-founder and CEO of Dana Fintech signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Chowdhury AHM Lutful Huda, CEO of SSLCOMMERZ and Zia Hassan Siddique, Co-founder & COO of Dana fintech and other high officials of both organizations were also present in the ceremony. 

