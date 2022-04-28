TAP and Dana sign deal to offer embedded financial services

Corporates

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 07:30 pm

Related News

TAP and Dana sign deal to offer embedded financial services

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 07:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

Trust Axiata Pay (TAP), one of the emerging mobile financial service providers, and Dana Fintech, an embedded finance and credit scoring platform, have announced a partnership to offer loyalty programmes, BNPL and digital lending to underserved consumers and SMEs.

Under this partnership, both companies will also enable partner banks and MFIs to extend Salary Advance, SME digital lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL) facility to TAP users by leveraging TAP's ecosystem and Dana's embedded lending technology, said a press release.

Dewan Nazmul Hasan, acting chief executive officer of TAP, and Gazi Yar Mohammed, co-founder and CEO of Dana Fintech, signed the agreement in the signing ceremony held at the head office of Trust Axiata Pay (TAP).

Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, the partnership will be a breakthrough in improving the credit worthiness of individuals and SMEs since the combination of Dana's embedded scoring and lending platform and TAP's high-productivity MFS infrastructure will enable partner lenders to extend digital lending to TAP users and agents.

Dana Co-Founder and CEO Gazi Yar Mohammed said, "By partnering with TAP, we are expanding our lending operating system to offer seamless financial wellness platform to TAP users and API driven business acquisition and lending platform to our partner banks and MFIs.

Co-founder and COO of Dana Fintech Zia Hassan Siddique and Shah Jalal Uddin, head of Sales and Distribution, Ashikur Rahman Habibe Rabbi, head of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations and K M Shahidul Islam were also present at the signing ceremony.

TAP / Dana Fintech / deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

6h | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

8h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

8h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

1d | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

1d | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

1d | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access