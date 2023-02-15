What makes bKash one of the most coveted fintech destinations to work in

In 2018, Mozammel Haque, a technology expert working at the heart of Silicon Valley, was thinking about how he could help businesses in Bangladesh to leverage technology and create breakthroughs. He was looking for a platform where he could implement those learnings he acquired there. He found bKash a perfect platform where he could not only apply that knowledge but also take the technology-driven solutions to the masses through innovation.

His dream of utilising technology and creating positive changes to the people of Bangladesh inspired him to join bKash. Currently, he is leading the Software Research & Engineering department of the Product & Technology division of bKash.

Eleven years ago, bKash commenced its journey with only 37 employees. Fast forward to 2023, the mobile financial service platform has become a second home to more than 2,400 employees.

Although serving a robust base of 65 million customers can be quite a difficult job, working here is very fun – says Intekhab Sadekin, Head of Solution Architecture and Planning of bKash.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

He joined in a different role a few years back but later bKash recognised his expertise and brought him to his current role. Many like him now reckon bKash as one of the most coveted destinations to kick-start their career in the fintech space.

Chief Product and Technology Officer of the company, Azmal Huda also thinks that the very thought of the opportunity to create solutions for millions of customers brought him here. He is one of the very few members with whom bKash started from scratch. Working at a local company of global standard enticed him more than 12 years ago. Azmal still feels that every day at bKash starts with the same excitement he had as a newcomer.

What makes bKash so exciting for tech talents?

At bKash, every employee gets an idea about how a top brand creates a service-oriented product to alleviate the pain points of millions of customers – thinks Azmal.

He believes that bKash thrives to train human resources in a way that equips them to cope with the most advanced and sophisticated technology the company is working with. It also ensures an ambience of positive reinforcement with growth opportunities.

Photo: Courtesy

For instance, if a recruit shows more potential in a field than in which the person has joined, bKash keeps its platform open to shift to a new role and flourish the individual's full capabilities. This intuitive talent management helps the hired talents grow vigorously.

bKash allows its employees to innovate nearly every day and be a part of serving a large customer base. With the blend of technological innovation and the right infrastructure, the workforce is given the opportunity to think out of the box, come up with new ideas and implement those. Intekhab says – "Whenever we have a powerful idea, bKash allows us to go ahead and try it."

New joiners at bKash go through an induction process that helps them know the bKash DNA better. They are given a glimpse of all the divisions and their functionality. They get the same exposure as those who are working for many years.

Getting the horizontal and vertical knowledge to learn from the past, overcome challenges, understand industry perspectives and devise new solutions is a great benefit. Anybody who has a great idea gets the opportunity to experiment with a new solution and pilot it among a few hundred, thousands, or even millions of customers – which is a unique opportunity here.

Photo: Courtesy

Creating and nurturing a talented workforce

bKash thrives to create a dynamic workforce ready to take any challenge that comes their way. For those who are looking for a world-class organisation that deals with the latest technology and impacts the lives of millions – bKash's flagship program 'bTechWhiz' can be a perfect choice.

This program aims at finding the most potential tech talents from top universities through a rigorous process. Students who pass the campus recruitment test for this program, go through a couple more stages before getting to work in the Product and Technology team.

Then, they are exposed to first-hand learning opportunities. Each of them gets to enhance and improve their talents under the supervision of an assigned mentor.

Apart from technology, bKash is a commendable workplace for employees coming from other backgrounds as well. To find the employees who are the perfect fit for bKash, it conducts talent hunt programs like 'bNext' and 'GenNEXT Leader'. These programs aim to recruit future leaders, nurture their abilities, and provide them with a fantastic platform where their ideas can bloom.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

bNext provides paid internships where students go through an enriching learning experience on Fintech by engaging in impactful projects. While Bangladeshi students generally seek opportunities abroad, students from a range of foreign universities have done their internship at bKash to learn how a world-class MFS provider operates.

During the internship, interns go through a comprehensive development program, starting from induction to customised learning modules, mentorship, and monthly catch-up by HR Business Partner and Project Managers. This development journey makes the interns ready to kick-start their careers.

"I wanted to intern at a company where I could learn and grow, and bNext gave me just that. There is a perception in Bangladesh that much can't be taught during an internship and they can't be given much responsibility. But at bKash, not only did I learn a lot, I got to work hands-on with projects", said Sheikh Samit Muhaimin, who now works as engineer in the Service Operations department of the Product and Technology division after completing his internship.

The biggest difference between this flagship internship program and a regular one is the learning opportunities. Not only do they gain hands-on experience by engaging in real projects, but they are also given training on soft skills like presentation, public speaking, workplace etiquette etc. They are even taught how to face interviews.

bKash also offers Management Trainee (MT) programs at various universities. bKash's MT program "GenNEXT Leader" offers excellent career growth and is one of the best MT programs in the country. In addition, bKash arranges training, grooming and knowledge-sharing sessions for students on relevant topics.

Photo: Courtesy

What is there for regular employees at bKash

bKash has introduced 'bAcademy', a comprehensive 360° solution to cater for all development needs of bKash employees. It aims to develop the skills of employees and make them future-ready.

In the first phase of this program, employees got training on innovation, presentation, project management, communication, and data analytics from local and overseas trainers. "We believe, bAcademy will continue to enhance the skills of the employees to maintain our position in the coming days," said Md. Ferdous Yusuf, Chief Human Resources Officer of bKash.

Learning from the best

A world-class ownership model comprising BRAC Bank Ltd, US based Money in Motion LLC, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Ant Group and SoftBank Vision Fund makes the company stand out from the crowd. The addition of every partner in its ownership structure has benefited bKash to learn and implement industry-standard practices such as the culture of inclusion, market dynamics and guidelines, efficient management system, good corporate governance, state-of-the-art technologies in the Fintech arena, and so forth. Thus, bKash employees get the opportunity to see the best global practices and make themselves future-ready by becoming skilled, goal-oriented and fearless to take any challenge.

bKash is one of those rare brands that has transitioned from a noun to a verb. This homespun brand is now almost ubiquitous with Mobile Financial Services (MFS) in Bangladesh. Back in 2011, bKash started its journey as a joint venture of BRAC Bank Ltd and US based Money in Motion LLC.

Along the way, the company found shareholders like IFC in 2013, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2014, Alibaba concern Ant Group in 2018 and SoftBank Vision Fund in 2021.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

bKash is not only adored by its 65 million customers, but the employees - both present and potential - also love bKash. The company has retained its top position as the 'Employer of Choice' consecutively for 3 years from 2020 to 2022 among multinational and local companies across all sectors by the Campus Track Survey of NielsenIQ, a globally renowned research organisation. NielsenIQ conducted the surveys based on these parameters: i) Industry Preference, ii) Job, Salary and Campus Activities, and iii) Aspirational Factors. In terms of the Campus Recruitment Index (CRI) across all organisations, every time bKash excelled in all parameters with its campus activities, students' preferences, attractive salary range, work environment, organisational culture and values, growth opportunities and job security.

So, what does it take to work for bKash?

When it comes to fresh graduates, bKash is very welcoming. There is no discrimination based on public or private universities, gender or religion.

"I look for a person who has the curiosity to learn and the aspiration to do something. In short, they must be a doer," said Azmal Huda.

But what does bKash look for in those who are already working in the industry?

"Knowledge sharing, team spirit, always being updated. If anyone has these qualities, they are welcome to work at bKash," says Azmal.

So, if someone already working in the industry wants to join bKash, they should have a positive attitude to go through a learning and sharing journey. bKash always looks for the right person with the proper attitude, hunger and motivation to learn every day and a proactive problem solver.