Tech innovations essential for competitiveness and sustainability: BGMEA president

Economy

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 12:07 pm

Faruque Hassan. Sketch: TBS
Faruque Hassan. Sketch: TBS

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has emphasised technological innovations as a crucial agent for the next stage of industrialization in Bangladesh with regard to sustainability, competitiveness and decent employment.

"Technological innovations are imperative not only to enhance competitiveness but also to make businesses sustainable," he observed while addressing a leadership summit hosted by the Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum in Dhaka on 21 November.

Education Minister Dipu Moni, MP attended the event as chief guest while Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Honorable Prime Minister Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, and State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, MP were present as special guests.

Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum, was also present.

In his speech, Faruque Hassan said sustainability and digitalisation are interlinked and greatly complement each other. 

Smart supply chain management is a great way to become resource efficient, environment-friendly, cost competitive in the long run and ensure sustainability, he noted adding, "Since optimum use of water, energy and other resources cannot be ensured without the use of technologies. we need to inspire the use of fourth-generation technologies in our supply chain."

"As much as we are saying automation is important, we are equally concerned about jobs and livelihoods. If efficiency and competitiveness can be enhanced, it will certainly generate more business, which would require more employment in labour-intensive manufacturing," the BGMEA president said.

Chief representative of JICA Bangladesh Ichiguchi Tomohide, KOICA Bangladesh Country Director Young-ah Doh, Founder and CEO of Technohaven Habibullah N Karim, SBK Ventures Managing Director Sonia Bashir Kabir, Asia and BRICS, South Africa Ambassador at Large  Anil Sooklal and Projectized Management Managing Director Nokuthula Nokky Ndlovu spoke at the session as panellists, which was moderated by Dhaka University Professor Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar.

