Brankas, Dana team up to drive seamless open finance and open core platforms in Bangladesh

Brankas, Open Finance technology provider in Southeast Asia, providing API-based data and payments solutions for financial service providers and Dana Fintech, embedded lending and credit scoring platform, announced a partnership to drive seamless open finance and open core platforms in Bangladesh.

With this partnership, Dana has engaged Brankas as its trusted technology provider to enable Dana partner banks, lenders and MFS wallets to provide automated account opening, payments, instant disbursements via digital channels such as white labeled mobile apps or partner app leveraging Brankas's "banking-as-a-service" embedded APIs, including ones for opening online bank accounts, e-commerce transactions and real time payments, read a press release.

Todd Schweitzer, Co-founder and CEO of Brankas said "Together, Brankas and Dana will enable financial service providers the API driven next generation financial services, expand financial inclusion, and give customers more choice and flexibility".

"By partnering with Brankas, we are expanding our capability to enable banks and financial institutions to rapidly build new and differentiated products and deliver through digital channels "said Gazi Yar Mohammed, Co-founder and CEO of Dana