Govt forms National Cyber Security Agency

The government has formed a National Cyber Security Agency in line with the Cyber Security Act 2023 (CSA), reads an official gazette published 17 November.

The gazette mentions that the agency will be formed immediately.

The Cyber Security Agency will replace the current Digital Security Agency.

The Cyber Security Bill was passed on 13 September in the Jatiya Sangsad in an amended form to replace the heavily criticised Digital Security Act 2018.

The line law comes with amendments to some sections of the existing law and the addition of new penalties for hacking-related offences.

The proposed CSA will carry monetary penalties instead of imprisonment in defamation cases filed under the Act.

If the law comes into effect, the police will not arrest anyone in defamation cases.

The Cyber Security Agency will be responsible for monitoring online communication and countering cyber crimes.