US Embassy Dhaka issues warning against fake profiles

Bangladesh

The US Embassy in Dhaka has issued a warning regarding the presence of fake profiles created in their name.

The embassy took to its official Facebook account and wrote, "Stay aware of these deceptive profiles on social media! They may seem official, but they're faker than a sunflower in the Arctic."

In the post, they attached a picture of a list of fake profiles created on Facebook. 

The embassy also asked their followers not to share any personal information or engage in money-related requests if anyone has encountered any of the fake profiles. 

They further asked to report the fake profile as a cautionary step. 

