CUET hosts successful inter-university programming contest 'Code Storm 1.0'

The Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) Computer Club recently concluded its inter-university programming contest 'Code Storm 1.0' with the team "BRAC U Cruz" from BRAC University emerging as the champion.

The two-day event concluded on Friday (26 January). 100 teams from 55 universities across the country participated, showcasing the skills of 300 programmers, with each team consisting of three members, reads a press release.

The closing ceremony took place at 3:30pm with the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, as the chief guest.

Dr Mohammad Kaykobad, former professor of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), attended as the guest of honour.

At the end of the competition, ten teams were declared winners and awarded a total of Tk165,000 in prizes.

The first team received Tk50,000, the second team Tk30,000, and the third team Tk20,000.

"This is the first national-level programming competition organised by the CUET Computer Club. We plan to continue organising such competitions in the future. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the smooth conduct of this event," said Mohammad Ashraful Alam Pavel, the general secretary of the CUET Computer Club.