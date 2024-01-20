CUET set to launch inter-university programming contest 'Code Storm 1.0'

Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET) announces the commencement of an inter-university programming competition 'Code Storm 1.0' starting on 25 January.

The event, organised by the CUET Computer Club, will unfold over two days and is set to feature 100 teams from 60 different universities nationwide, with each team comprising three members, reads a press release.

The competition is scheduled to start with an opening ceremony at 10:30am on 25 January, succeeded by a seminar led by renowned technology experts.

A preparatory 'Mock Contest' is planned for 3:30pm on the same day.

The main contest will begin at 9:00am on 26 January, concluding with a prize distribution ceremony at 3:00pm.

Ten teams will emerge as winners, sharing a total prize pool of Tk165,000.

The prize allocation includes Tk50,000 for the first-place team, Tk30,000 for the second place, and Tk20,000 for the third.

Mohammad Ashraful Alam Pavel, General Secretary of the CUET Computer Club said, "This is our first foray into hosting a national-level programming contest. We are extremely excited about this initiative and intend to maintain our efforts in organizing such events in the future."

