CUET supply chain and business alliance organises leadership development event 'Learn to Lead'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Supply Chain and Business Alliance (SCBA) at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) successfully hosted a transformative event in collaboration with Unilever, titled "Learn to Lead."

This flagship program aims to inspire undergraduate students and equip them with the essential skills for leadership in the corporate world, reads a press release.

Over 200 participants, primarily CUET students, attended the event held at the Sheikh Kamal IT Incubator Auditorium.

Distinguished high-ranking officials from Unilever, including several CUET alumni, graced the occasion as speakers, alongside prominent faculty members from CUET, exemplifying the university's commitment to supporting such collaborations.

Throughout the session, the speakers captivated the audience with their motivational talks, sharing invaluable insights on effective leadership and drawing from their wealth of personal experiences.

The collaboration between SCBA and Unilever underscores the power of industry-academia partnerships.

By providing a platform for direct interaction with accomplished professionals, SCBA aims to equip CUET students with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the corporate world. "Learn to Lead" serves as a testament to the SCBA's proactive approach to bridge the gap between aspiring engineers and the corporate sector.

This milestone event not only highlights CUET's commitment to fostering well-rounded professionals but also solidifies the SCBA's reputation for excellence and its dedication to nurturing future leaders. The success of "Learn to Lead" marks a turning point for both CUET and the SCBA, paving the way for more impactful initiatives that bridge the gap between academia and the corporate sector.

With the support of Unilever and CUET faculty members, SCBA has set the stage for a promising future for CUET students. This event serves as a catalyst for future collaborations, emphasizing the importance of industry-academia partnerships in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

