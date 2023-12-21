Five CUET students served show cause notice for ragging

The CUET administration is taking a strict stand against ragging

Cuet campus. Photo: UNB
Cuet campus. Photo: UNB

Five students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have been served show cause notice for ragging.

The five students of batch 2021 were caught while they were ragging five students of batch 2022 at the extension of Shaheed Mohammad Shah Hall on December 12 around 4:00 pm, said CUET's Student Welfare Association Director, Dr Md Rezaul Karim.

"The CUET administration is taking a strict stand against ragging," added Rezaul.

The notice was issued following a written complaint by CUET's Student Welfare Association Deputy Director, Md Islam Miah, he said.

The accused students have been asked to appear at the Student Welfare Office before 3:00 pm on January 3, Rezaul also said.

