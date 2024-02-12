City Bank clarifies it has no involvement in airport forex irregularities

In response to recent news reports published in various online and print media covering a meeting between Bangladesh Bank officials and managing directors of nine banks regarding irregularities by bank staff with foreign exchange transactions at their exchange booths at Hazrat Shahajalal International Airport, City Bank has issued a clarification stating it has no involvement in such activities.

In a press statement issued today, City Bank said: "We want to clarify that City Bank does not have any booth at the international airport which handles foreign exchange transactions. The booth has been closed since 2021. So, no official of City Bank is involved in these exchange related irregularities."

It also said, "However, the bank does have an online banking booth at Hazrat Shahajalal International Airport's import cargo area which only facilitates collection of Government Revenue and import related charges from CNF agents and others in local currency (BDT)."

The City Bank managing director & CEO cleared the matter to the Bangladesh Bank deputy governor at a meeting, the statement added.

