City Bank signs Bancassurance agreement with Delta Life Insurance Company Limited

11 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 03:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City Bank has signed a Bancassurance agreement with Delta Life Insurance Company Limited. 

The signing ceremony was held recently at City Bank PLC Head Office. 

This agreement will enable City Bank customers to buy insurance products of Delta Life Insurance Limited directly from the bank under Bancassurance Guideline of Bangladesh Bank and IDRA.

Mashrur Arefin, MD & CEO of City Bank and Anwarul Haque, Chief Executive Officer (CC) of Delta Life Insurance Company Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, AMD & Chief Financial Officer, Mahia Juned, AMD & Chief Operating Officer, Kazi Azizur Rahman, AMD & Chief Information Officer, AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, DMD & Head of ICC, Arup Haider DMD & Head of Retail Banking, Ashanur Rahman, Chief Economist & Country Business Manager, from City Bank and Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Consultant, M I Miltan Bepari, Assistant Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of Delta Life Insurance Company Limited and other high officials of both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.

 

