City Bank signs bancassurance agreement with Reliance Insurance Limited

City Bank has signed an agreement with Reliance Insurance Limited to commence the sale of non-life insurance policies under Bancassurance.

The signing ceremony was held recently at City Bank PLC head office, reads a press release.

This agreement will enable City Bank customers to buy insurance products of Reliance Insurance Limited directly from the bank under Bancassurance Guideline of Bangladesh Bank and IDRA.

Mashrur Arefin, MD & CEO of City Bank and Md Khaled Mamun, Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Insurance Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD & Chief Business Officer; Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, AMD & Chief Financial Officer; Mahia Juned, AMD & Chief Operating Officer; AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, DMD & head of ICC; Kazi Azizur Rahman, DMD & Chief Information Officer; Nurullah Chaudhury, DMD & head of Corporate Banking; Ashanur Rahman, Chief Economist & Country Business Manager; Arup Haider, head of Retail Banking from City Bank and Syed Qayem Hussain, senior executive vice president; Ramzanul Quadar Billah, senior vice president of Reliance Insurance Limited and other high officials of both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.

