26 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry AGM held

CCCI President Mahabubul Alam presided over the meeting

26 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) was held at the port city's Bangabandhu Conference Hall at World Trade Center on Sunday (26 December). 

CCCI President Mahabubul Alam presided over the meeting, said a press release. 

During the AGM the business body discussed the annual work plan of 2020-21 FY and income-expense balance of 1 July, 2020 to 30 June, 2021 and 1 July, 2021 to 31 October.

Former CCCI president MA Latif MP, Senior Vice President Ruhul Amin Tarafder, Vice President M Thanvir, Directors AKM Akter Hossain, Ohid Siraj, Chowdhury Shawpon, Jahirul Islam CHowdhury, Anjan Shekhar Das, Benajir Chowdhury Nishan, Shahjada M Fawzul Alef Khan, Eng Iftekhar Hossain, Iftekhar Faisal, Adnanul Islam and Nasirul Alam were also presnt during the meeting. 

