Chittagong Chamber signs MoU with Wales Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce

Corporates

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 05:09 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Wales Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (WBCC) at the chamber's office of World Trade Centre on Thursday.

Mahbubul Alam, president of CCCI, and Imtiaz Hussain, director general of WBCC, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.  

Addressing the signing ceremony, Mahbubul Alam said Bangladesh has strong economic and trade ties with the United Kingdom (UK).

He hoped that the agreement would boost bilateral trade and enhance mutual relations between the business communities of the two countries.

The CCCI president urged Wales entrepreneurs to invest in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN).

Imtiaz Hussain expressed interest in investing in Bangladesh and stated that his organisation would help Bangladeshi migrant entrepreneurs.

He said that CCCI and WBCC would work together for the development of the private sector.

Prior to the MoU signing event, the director general visited the Permanent Exhibition Hall of the WBCC World Trade Centre.

Chamber Secretary in-Charge, Engineer Mohammad Farooq, and Karim and Karim's CEO Rezaul Karim were also present at the event.

