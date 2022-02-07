Nihad Kabir joins BUILD as Chairperson for 2022-23

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 05:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nihad Kabir, former president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has taken over as the chairperson of the trustee board of Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) for the year 2022-23. 

She was the chairperson of BUILD for 2017 as well, said a press release.

BUILD is a public-private dialogue platform formed by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Kabir succeeds Abul Kasem Khan, former president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), who was the chairperson of BUILD for 2020-21.

Nihad Kabir, barrister-at-Law, is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. She is also a senior partner of Syed Ishtiaq Ahmad and Associates, one of the country's most prominent law firms. 

Aside from her role as an independent director on the board of Square Textiles Limited, Kabir also serves as a director of the Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL). 

She has previously chaired the boards of BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage Limited and BRAC EPL Investment Limited and has been a board member of Bkash, BRAC Bank and several other listed companies.

She is a senior fellow and board member of BIDS, a member of the board of governors of the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre, and chairperson of Ain o Salish Kendra, a legal aid institution.

Kabir has been a member of the National Pay and Services Commission and the National Education Policy Committee, Government of Bangladesh. 

Abul Kasem Khan, former Chairperson, BUILD, will continue as a nominated trustee board member from DCCI, while Syed Mohammad Tanvir, director, CCCI is a nominated trustee board member from CCCI for the years 2022-2023. 

In addition to the new trustees, the trustee board for 2022 includes Md Saiful Islam, president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI); Rizwan Rahman, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI); Mahbubul Alam, president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI); Farooq Ahmed, secretary general of MCCI; Afsarul Arifeen, secretary general of DCCI; and Engr Mohd Faruque, secretary of CCCI. 

Ferdaus Ara Begum, CEO of BUILD, is on the trustee board as the member secretary.

