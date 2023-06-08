Chittagong Chamber signs MoU with Canada Chamber of Commerce

Corporates

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 09:05 pm

Related News

Chittagong Chamber signs MoU with Canada Chamber of Commerce

An expo of Bangladeshi products would be held in Canada in November

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 09:05 pm
Chittagong Chamber signs MoU with Canada Chamber of Commerce

The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Canada Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 8 June at the World Trade Centre in the port city.

Chittagong Chamber President Mahbubul Alam and Canada Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Areef Rahman signed on the memorandum of understanding in the presence of Canada Trade and Investment Expo 2023 Ambassador Fardous Ahmed.

The Canada Trade and Investment Expo, to be held in November, would help market Bangladeshi products in Canada while also presenting Bangladeshi businesses with the opportunities to directly engage with Canadian entrepreneurs.

Mahbubul Alam said that Canada is an important development partner of Bangladesh and a key export destination for local ready-made garments. The November exposition would help diversify the export product basket for Bangladesh in Canada.

Areef Rahman said the November exposition in Canada would help expand the volumes of Bangladeshi export to North America and support creation of new markets for Bangladeshi businesses in the region.

Ferdous Ahmed said many a Bangladeshi fair is held on foreign soil. But the upcoming one in Canada would be unique in the sense that it would seek to diversify export products and create transnational business-to-business engagement opportunities.

Economy

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our failure to prevent curious onlookers from gathering around the herds is a hindrance to mitigating human-elephant conflict. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Bleak and desolate? The future of elephants in northern Bangladesh

4h | Earth
Apple does not need to make mixed reality seem exciting to get customers through its doors. They’re turning up in droves anyway, to buy new iPhones or to visit the Genius Bar for IT support. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has 520 reasons its $3,499 headset will prevail

7h | Panorama
Md Shamsuddoha. Sketch: TBS

'Extreme heat waves are here to stay'

8h | Panorama
Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

2h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

7h | TBS World
The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

10h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg