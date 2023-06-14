HSBC, CCCI bring stakeholders working 'Together for Climate'

Photo: PR

In line with the united action, cooperation and innovative solutions which are required to mitigate the impacts of climate change, the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) and The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry, has jointly hosted "Together for Climate", an initiative dedicated to address the pressing challenges of climate change and fostering environmental sustainability in Chattogram on Wednesday (14 June).

Being situated on the Bay of Bengal, Chattogram is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The city's geographical location, combined with its dense population makes it highly susceptible to various climate-related challenges. HSBC with the initiative "Together for Climate" aims to play a transformative role in creating a sustainable future for its customers, employees and the community it serves, reads a press release.

The event brought together individual, communities, organisations and governments from all corners of the globe to work collectively towards a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come. It included panel discussions to drive Sustainable Business Practices and speeches from key stakeholders. It also showcased some notable progress in Chattogram by the key industry sectors.

The event began with an inauguration speech from Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry, succeeded by a video message from Md Shahab Uddin, minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Valuable remarks with the attendees was shared by Yuji Ando, country representative of JETRO Bangladesh, followed by a key note speech from Ian J Tandy, head of Global Trade & Receivables Finance, South & South East Asia, HSBC.

During the event Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer, HSBC Bangladesh imparted his insights on adapting sustainable practices and transformations with the audience.

Md Showkat Ali Chowdhury, chairman of ABC Group; Mohammad Zahirul Islam; director of PHP Group and Engr AKM Fazlullah, managing director of Chattogram WASA also shared their valuable perspectives.

A Panel Discussion was held titled "Transitioning to Sustainable Business Practices" which was participated by Stuart E Rogers, regional head of International Markets, Commercial Banking, Asia-Pacific HSBC; Md Zaved Akhter, CEO & MD of Unilever Bangladesh; Aameir Ali Hussain, managing director of BSRM group; ABM Zahurul Huda, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, Chattogram and Hillol Biswas, director of Environment Directorate, Chattogram.

The session was moderated by Gerard Haughey, head of Wholesale Banking, HSBC Bangladesh.

The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) is one of the largest and oldest chamber of commerce in Bangladesh. Comprising of almost 8,000 member businesses starting from large scale industries to micro enterprises from manufacturing, service and trade, this chamber is the central representative of the businesses from Chattogram region, adds the release.

HSBC's commitment to sustainability is reflected in various areas of its operations, including its financing activities, corporate policies, and community engagement efforts. One of HSBC's notable achievements is its commitment to becoming a net-zero carbon emissions organisation by 2030. HSBC recognises that addressing sustainability challenges requires collaboration and partnerships.

By aligning its business strategy with environmental and social goals, HSBC aims to contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future.