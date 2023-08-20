Chittagong Chamber holds seminar on Income Tax Act, Finance Act

20 August, 2023, 08:05 pm
The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) held a seminar on  "Income Tax Act and Finance Act 2023" at the World Trade Center on Sunday (August 20).

The event was organised by SMAC Advisory Services Ltd, in association with CCCI, according to a press statement.

CCCI President Omar Hajjaz, Director Md Ahid Siraj Chowdhury, SMAC Advisory Managing Director Snehasish Barua, and SMC HRS Ltd Chief Executive Officer Ehsanul Haque Bashar spoke on the occasion.

Among others, newly elected director of the chamber Omar Muktadir, was present at the event.

CCI President Omar said the current business-friendly government has brought various initiatives,including industrialisation and infrastructure development as well as ease of doing business and reducing the cost of doing business, to transform Bangladesh into a developed and smart country, 

As part of this, after 101 years, a law has been enacted to solve the tax related problems in the country, he added.

Omar said a kind of fear is present among taxpayers at present. Therefore, if the complexities of the new law are resolved and presented to everyone, the revenue collection of the country will gain more speed.

In the seminar,  Snehasish Barua highlighted various issues and practical details of the "Income Tax Act and the Finance Act 2023".

Besides, Ehsanul Haque Bashar gave a basic idea about SMAC Advisory Services.

SMAC / Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI)

