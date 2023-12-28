Board of Directors of National Bank consists of 3 committees

Three committees of the Board of Directors of National Bank were formed.

This formation took place during the 491st meeting of the Board of Directors on 27 December, reads a press release.

Parveen Haque Sikder, Director, National Bank, became the Chairperson of the Executive Committee; Moazzam Hossain, the Sponsor Shareholder and Director of the National Bank, became the Chairman of the Risk Management Committee, and Md. Serajul Islam, the former Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and Independent Director of the National Bank, became the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors along with other Directors and the Managing Director extended congratulations to the committee Chairmen with bouquet of flowers.