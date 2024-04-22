National Bank's Disaster Recovery Site relocated to Felicity IDC in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City

National Bank&#039;s Disaster Recovery Site relocated to Felicity IDC in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City

In a significant move, National Bank has shifted its Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) operations to Felicity IDC, situated in the heart of Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City, Kalialor, Gazipur.

The official inauguration took place on April 17, 2024, at Felicity IDC, attended by esteemed figures including Imran Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director, and Kazi Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Head of IT, alongside other IT officials of National Bank Limited, reads a press release.

Felicity IDC was represented by Feroz Ahmed, Head of Facility Operation, and Zohara Khanom Tarana, Head of Business Development further highlighting the importance of the event. Notably, this strategic relocation places the DRS in a distinct seismic zone compared to the Bank's Primary Data Center, ensuring enhanced resilience and operational continuity.

National Bank

