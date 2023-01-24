BLFCA elects new executive committee for 2 years

Corporates

Press Release
24 January, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 08:15 pm

(From left) Md Kyser Hamid, Md Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan, and Kanti Kumar Saha. Photo: PR
(From left) Md Kyser Hamid, Md Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan, and Kanti Kumar Saha. Photo: PR

Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFCA) has elected a new eleven-member Executive Committee (EC) for a term of two years, reads a press release.

Md Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan, managing director and CEO of Industrial and Infrastructure Development Finance Company Ltd (IIDFC) has been elected as the new Chairman of the Association.

Earlier, Bhuiyan served the vice-chairman of the immediate past committee of BLFCA.

Md Kyser Hamid, managing director & CEO, Bangladesh Finance Ltd and Kanti Kumar Saha, managing director, Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd have been elected vice-chairmen.

The other members of the EC are Nasimul Baten (DBH Finance PLC), Mohammed Jamal Uddin

(IDLC Finance Ltd), Khwaja Shahriar (Lanka Bangla Finance Ltd), Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain (Islamic Finance and Investment Ltd), Quazi Nizam Ahmed (Meridian Finance and Investment Ltd), Saifuddin M Naser (National Finance Ltd), Irteza Ahmed Khan (Strategic Finance & Investments Ltd, and Syed Minhaj Ahmed (Uttara Finance and Investments Ltd).

The new committee has expressed its strong commitment to strengthen the capacity of the sector as well as continue to play its role in the socioeconomic development of the country.

Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFCA) / Executive Committee

Comments

