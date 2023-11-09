10 agendas on AL executive committee meeting today, say leaders

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 04:28 pm

Emblem of Bangladesh Awami League
Emblem of Bangladesh Awami League

Awami League will hold a meeting of its executive committee on Thursday (9 November) to discuss the preparations ahead of the next parliamentary elections.

There are 10 issues on the meeting agenda and important decisions will be taken in the meeting to be held at Ganabhaban at 5:30pm with Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Several central leaders of the party told TBS that Prime Minister will give instructions on different important issues in this meeting.

According to sources, the election management committee and election sub-committee will be formed to make the election under the Awami League government successful.

Ahead of the elections, a decision will also be taken about the strategy to counter the BNP-Jamaat movement and holding fair elections.

The issue of keeping the country's economy stable during the election will also be discussed in the meeting.

Besides, the international pressure on Bangladesh will also be discussed. At the same time, the statement given by the United Nations regarding the treatment of Khaleda Zia may also be discussed.

Awami League's policy-making level leaders said that after the announcement of the election schedule, the issue of the party programme is the main agenda of the meeting.

It will also discuss the formation of the party's election manifesto in view of the upcoming elections.

Before this, the last executive committee meeting of Awami League was held on 12 August.

