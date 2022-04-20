IUB welcomes new IEEE executive committee

Incoming and outgoing Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) IUB student branch leaders were recognised and honored at a program at the IUB Cafeteria on 12 April.

Also, three faculty members of the EEE department were recognised for their activities and appointments in the local and global IEEE.

They were handed crests by the EEE head for the following:

- Prof S Khan for appointment as a member of the Conduct Review Committee (CRC) of the IEEE (2022), and for his election as conference coordinator of IEEE Bangladesh Section (2021-22);

- Prof Abdur Razzak for his election as co-chair (Technical) of IEEE, Bangladesh Section (2021-22), who in the previous year, was elected conference coordinator of IEEE Bangladesh Section and is currently a mentor of the IEEE IUB Student Branch;

- Dr Mustafa Habib Chowdhury for his election as humanitarian activity coordinator of IEEE Computer Society Bangladesh Chapter (IEEE CS BDC) (2021-Present), and for appointment as membership development coordinator, IEEE Photonics Society Bangladesh Chapter (2022).

The program was conducted by Dr Kafiul Islam, Branch Counselor of the IEEE IUB Student Branch. All four faculty members are also senior members of the IEEE.

The IEEE IUB Student Branch officially started its journey in October 2011. Currently, the branch has more than 200 student members, 15 full members, and four groups.

Crests and floral bouquets were present to all the incoming and outgoing office bearers of the student branches. The Head of the EEE department, Prof Feroz Ahmed said the involvement of faculty and students in the IEEE has greatly contributed to the research, professional activities, and the visibility of the department. The appointments of the faculty in the IEEE are a recognition of the great advances made by the department and university in recent years.

The three faculty members generally thanked the university, the administration, the department, fellow faculty members and the students for their cooperation that had made these appointments possible. About 150 students and 10 faculty members were in attendance at the program, which was followed by Iftar.

IEEE is the largest professional organisation in the world with about 400,000 members, employed in academia and in industry, including the top global high-tech companies.

In Jan 2022, the EEE department of IUB became the first in Bangladesh to get Accredited under Version 2 of the BAETE manual.