Cadet College Club elects new executive committee for 2023

Shahadat Musharraf Khan (Mukul) has been elected as President of Cadet College Club for the second term, while TM Shahidul Islam has been elected as the Secretary-General of the club.

The Executive Committee of 2023 was announced in the 20th Annual General Meeting of Cadet College Club Limited on Friday (9 December), reads a press release.

Prof Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, has been made Vice-President for the second term; Reyad Hasnain made Joint Secretary General for the second term and Ashfakul Islam elected as Treasurer.

The other elected Executive Committee Members are – Md Abdur Rouf (FCC), KBM Saiful Alam (JCC), Maj (Retd) Mohammad Nazmul Islam (MCC), Wazed Feroj (RCC), Kazi Ehsanul Haque (SCC), Md Ziaul Haque Shohash (CCR), Mahmudur Rashid Mazumder (BCC), Maj (Retd) Md Tanvir Ahmed, psc (PCC), Mary Hapang (MGCC), Tanvir Mahmood Misho (CCC) and Nusrat Alam Sinha (OCC).