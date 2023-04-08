Bangladesh Tea Association elects new executive committee for next 2 years

Corporates

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Election of the Bangladeshiyo Cha Sangsad (BCS) - Bangladesh Tea Association (BTA) which is the representative organisation of the owners of tea gardens of Bangladesh, was held at its Dhaka office on Wednesday (5 April).

The election was held for the terms 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, reads a press release.

Kamran T Rahman was elected as Chairman, Salek Ahmed Abul Masrur elected Senior Vice-Chairman and Nihad Kabir was elected as Vice-Chairman respectively.

The following persons were elected as Members of the Central Executive Committee for the same terms –M Wahidul Haque, Mirza Salman Ispahani, Mohd Safwan Choudhury, Ardashir Kabir, Imran Ahmed, Mohammad Musa, Tahsin Ahmed Choudhury, Saifur Rahman, Md Mustafizur Rahman, Manzoor Elahi, Syed Mahmood Hasan and Kazi Istiaq Ahamed.

The election was presided over by Syed Tareque Md Ali, chairman, BTA Election Board.

M Shah Alam, the immediate past chairman, will act as Additional ex-officio Member.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

