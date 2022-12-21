bKash tops Digital Marketing Award 2022 with 14 accolades

Corporates

Press Release
21 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

bKash tops Digital Marketing Award 2022 with 14 accolades

Press Release
21 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
bKash tops Digital Marketing Award 2022 with 14 accolades

bKash, the country's largest mobile financial service provider, has won the maximum number of 14 awards as a brand in the 'Digital Marketing Award 2022' organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum. 

Out of the 124 awards in 21 categories selected from more than a thousand nominations, bKash received highest number of awards through own effort and partner agencies, reads a press release.

On Sunday (17 December), the awards were presented to the winners at the sixth edition of Digital Marketing Award at Le Méridien Hotel in Dhaka.

The Gold award winning campaign from bKash was the 'Priyo Agent Mama' in 'Best use of TikTok' category. This campaign successfully reached out to a wide number of customers to let them know the reduced Cash Out charge from one Priyo agent that received notable response.

Other awards include Silver and Bronze in – 'Best Content Marketing' and 'Best Use of Users - Community Platform/New Platform/Own platform'; Silver in – 'Best use of TikTok', 'Best Integrated Digital Campaign', 'Best UGC' and 'Best Video'; Bronze in – 'Best Use of Instagram', 'Best Use of Influencer', 'Best Use of Search', 'Best Use of Data and Analytics' and 'Best Use of Under 10 Second Video'.

Every year, the best marketing campaigns are chosen in various categories at the Bangladesh Brand Forum's Digital Marketing Awards by a jury panel comprising prominent corporate and marketing professionals from various sectors of the country.

Earlier, bKash has been selected as the country's Best Brand for three consecutive years in 2019, 2020 and 2021 through consumer surveys by Bangladesh Brand Forum. bKash also remains the best brand under Mobile Financial Services category for the 5th time in a row.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

7h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

7h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

5h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

1h | Corporate Talks
Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

1h | TBS Insight
75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

2h | TBS Stories
Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

7h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide