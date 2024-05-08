Additional Tk1,000 discount on bKash payments for Hisense AC, TV at Fair Electronics Smart Plaza

Customers will get an additional Tk 1,000 discount on top of the regular discounted price while purchasing Hisense AC or TV from the Smart Plaza of Fair Electronics through bKash payment.

Fair Electronics is the manufacturer and distributor of the world-renowned consumer electronics brand Hisense in Bangladesh.

During the campaign period until 31 May, customers can enjoy this discount once per invoice for a minimum bKash payment of Tk10,000.

Customers can make the payment using the bKash app, Payment Gateway or by dialling *247# during the campaign period.

Details about the campaign can be found at the link – https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/offer-at-fair-electronics.