bKash offers payment service for buying sacrificial animal online

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 06:24 pm

Customers can purchase sacrificial animals from online cattle markets through bKash payment while staying at home during the pandemic.

Apart from buying animals from 11 online markets, customers can avail home delivery and meat processing services through bKash payment, reads a press release on Sunday.

Of the 11 online markets, customers can buy cow and goat from 'Daraz', 'Othoba' Priyoshop', 'Gorur Hut', and 'Sadeeq Agro', while they can purchase cow from 'Ajkerdeal, 'BD Gorur Hut' and goat from 'Jogan, 'Hungrynaki', and 'Khasihaat' through bKash payment.

A customer can choose the animal by visiting relevant link or website. There is also a chance of talking to the seller directly over phone or in some cases seeing the animal through video. After proper scrutiny, customer can select the preferred animal and pay through bKash.

Not only buying sacrificial animals, customers can also enjoy services like booking of butchers and home delivery service from TruckLagbe. Customers can make home delivery payment through bKash as well.

Sadeeq Agro is offering free home delivery within Dhaka city and a 10% discount on cattle slaughter processing fee while paying through bKash.

By clicking on https://www.bkash.com/online_hat, customers will get the list and details about the digital cattle markets, meat processing facility, delivery charge etc.

Customers from Dhaka will be able to pay for cattle on Priyoshop, Hungrynaki, and Khasihaat among 11 digital markets while customers from all districts can buy sacrificial animals from Ajkerdeal, Sadeeq Agro and Gorur Hut. Customers from Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet can buy sacrificial animal from Daraz.

