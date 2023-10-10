bKash app referral campaign winners receive refrigerators, smart TVs, sewing machines, standing fans, dinner sets

10 October, 2023, 03:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Forty-three bKash customers win refrigerators, smart TVs, sewing machines, standing fans and dinner sets by referring the app to their loved ones in the bKash app referral campaign. Also for every successful referral during the campaign, every referrer got a one-time bonus of Tk50.

Recently, in an informal ceremony at the bKash head office, the prizes were handed over to the winners.

It should be noted that the most successful referrers in various categories were selected for this award in this campaign which took place from 17 May to 30 July.

 

