Shwapno offers discount on daily essentials on 23, 24 Nov

The country's popular supershop Shwapno has brought relief to consumers ridden by the ongoing price hike of daily essentials.

After last week, the supershop is once again offering incredible discounts on many household essentials. Shwapno authorities also said that on 24 and 25 November (Friday and Saturday), customers can buy some products at a lower price than the open market.

Compared to prices of the local market Shwapno is offering a discount of Tk6 per dozen of eggs, Tk15-25 per litre of saybean oil, Tk12 per cauliflower and Tk13 per kg of ruhit fish.

Apart from this, ACI and nutrition flour will be available at a discount of Tk 17 per 2 kg.

Shwapno is offering maximum discounts on all essential products in the monthly market of a family home. Besides, there is no VAT on loose rice, pulses, sugar, potatoes, onions, fish, meat.