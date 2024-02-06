NOVOAIR offers 15% discount on tickets of all routes

Aviation

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 04:28 pm

NOVOAIR offers 15% discount on tickets of all routes

The airline also announced attractive holiday packages for Cox's Bazar and Kolkata

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 04:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

One of the private airlines of the country, NOVOAIR has announced a discount of 15% on the ticket price of all routes.

The airline also announced attractive holiday packages for Cox's Bazar and Kolkata, according to a press statement issued today (6 February).

To enjoy the offers to purchase tickets from NOVOAIR pavilion at Dhaka Travel Mart-2024.

This tourism fair will be held from 8 to 10 February at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital, said the press statement.

NOVOAIR currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Jashore, Saidpur, Sylhet, Rajshahi and international destinations in Kolkata.

The airline's holiday packages to Cox's Bazar and Kolkata at affordable fare include two nights three days hotel stay, round trip NOVOAIR tickets and other benefits.

Travel enthusiasts can enjoy this package in instalments of 6 months without interest using cards of top private banks of the country.

Hotels in Cox's Bazar under the package include Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, Ocean Paradise Hotel & Spa, Long Beach Hotel, Hotel The Cox Today, Dera Resort & Spa, Hotel Ramada, Seagull Hotel, Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, Best Western Heritage, Prasad Paradise Hotel & Resorts, Windy Terrace Hotel, Hotel Sea Palace, Grace Cox Smart Hotel, Hotel Kallol and Allegro Suites.

Besides, the hotels in Kolkata include Hotel Hindustan International, The Peerless Inn and Hotel Campton.

