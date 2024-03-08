Shwapno offers discount

Shwapno is offering discounts of the occasion of Ramadan.

Ahead of the start of Ramadan, the prices of several consumer goods have already started increasing in the market. However, every week supershop Shwapno offers customers the opportunity to purchase several essential products at lower prices than the retail market.

Besides, there are special discounts on essential products for Ramadan.

Shwapno authorities said on 8 to 9 March customers will be able to buy some products at a price lower than the open market at Shwapno outlets.