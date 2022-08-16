BICM holds seminar on certification of corporate governance compliance

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Markets (BICM) organised a seminar on certification of corporate governance compliance.

The seminar titled "Certification of corporate governance compliance, type of certifiers and market-based performance: evidence from a unique regulatory setting" was held at BICM Multipurpose Hall on Tuesday (16 August), reads a press release.

Dr Abdus Sobhan, professor of Northumbria University, UK presented the keynote article at the seminar.

BICM Executive President Dr Mahmuda Aktar presided over the seminar.

Dr Melita Mehjabin, professor of Institute of Business Administration at Dhaka University, and Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman, associate professor of accounting and information system department at Dhaka University were the speakers at the seminar.

BICM faculty members, officials and other guests attended the event.