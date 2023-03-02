NU students participate investment education workshop 

The students of National University attended a workshop on investment education jointly organized by the university and Bangladesh Institute of Capital Markets (BICM).

National University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Moshiur Rahman as the chief guest at the workshop held at the university auditorium in Gazipur on Thursday (2 March), reads a press release.

BICM Executive President Professor Dr Mahmuda Akhter, Chairman of the Business Studies Group of the National University Prof Dr Fakir Rafiqul Alam, Dean of Post Graduate Education, Training and Research Center Prof Dr Md Bin Kashem, Dean of Curriculum Development and Evaluation Center Prof Dr Moniruzzaman Shaheen, Registrar Molla Mahfuz Al Hossain, BICM Director (Administration and Finance) Najmus Saleheen, National University Assistant Professor Md Khalilur Rahman, Assistant Professor of Marketing Department SM Mujahidul Islam attended the workshop.

The programme was conducted by Assistant Professor of Marketing Department Khairul Alam Russell.

