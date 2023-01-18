ICSB, BICM sign MoU on strategic partnership

Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) and Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at ICSB council on Tuesday aiming to jointly cooperate in collaborative and linked by common academic interests and seek to develop collaboration and exchanges in fields of shared interest and expertise.

ICSB President Mohammad Asad Ullah and BICM Executive President Professor Mahmuda Akter signed MoU on behalf of their respective organisations for strategic partnership and collaboration.

Initially, this MoU will provide physical or online access to library and library materials, organise joint conferences, symposia and exchange of academic information and materials.

