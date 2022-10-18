BICM provides 50% discount on masters course

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 08:55 pm
18 October, 2022, 08:55 pm

BICM provides 50% discount on masters course

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Markets (BICM) has offered 50% discount for the Masters of Applied Finance and Capital Markets (MAFCM) course fees, the country's first and only postgraduate programme on such topic.

At a press conference held at the Topkhana Road campus of the institution on Tuesday, Professor Dr Mahmuda Akhter, executive president of BICM, said the discount has been offered for the 51-credit course considering the post-Covid-19 situation as part of the implementation of the directives of the government.

BICM is a government funded national institution affiliated to the University of Dhaka.

Dr Mahmuda Akhter said that in the current economic situation, BICM has taken the initiative to make the course easily affordable for the common people.

With the discount, the programme fee of around Tk2.5 lakh will come down to around Tk1.40 lakh. However, the students have to pay the examination fee of Dhaka University separately, she said.

She further said that trained and skilled human resources are needed to strengthen the capital market. BICM is playing a direct role in creating this manpower through its education and training programmes.

The discount will create great interest among the students for this programme to build their career in capital market related institutions.

Capital Market Journalists Forum (CMJF) President Ziaur Rahman, BICM Director Nazmus Salehin and Hasan Imam Rubel, former president of CMJF, were also present at the press conference.

